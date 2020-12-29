LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Southern California will remain in a stay-at-home order for an unspecified amount of time, the California Department of Health & Human Services said Tuesday.

The order was originally supposed to be three weeks but has since been extended.

ICU capacity at hospitals is currently at 0 percent for the Southern California region.

“ICU capacity is not improving in Southern California. Demand will continue to exceed capacity,” said Dr. Mark Ghaly, California Health & Human Services Agency Secretary.

Southern California will be able to be released from the order when ICU capacity is at or above 15 percent. The exact date of when this might happen is unclear.

“We will continue to run these assessments on a daily basis,” said Ghaly.

Under the stay-at-home order, indoor and outdoor dining at restaurants is shut down, with takeout and delivery options still available. Hair and nail salons and barbershops are closed.

Health officials are asking the film and television industry in Hollywood to voluntarily pause production because of the surge of coronavirus cases as well.

“It is also about transmission rate, how fast is the virus spreading in your region,” said Ghaly. “There are still regions in Southern California that have very high transmission rates.”

Currently, 54 counties in California are in the most restrictive purple tier. Humboldt County, in Northern California, was the one county that moved from the purple tier to the less-restrictive red tier.

Ghaly encouraged people to continue to stay home whenever possible, avoid New Year’s Eve gatherings, and social distance.

“Each of us has the tool and power to save a life,” Ghaly said.