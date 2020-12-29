Comments
SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department was investigating Tuesday after a fatal shooting involving San Bernardino Police Department officers.
According to a tweet from the police department, officers were involved in a shooting Tuesday afternoon that left a suspect dead and an officer injured.
The shooting happened off of Baseline Street, near Elm Street in the heart of San Bernardino while officers were attempting to arrest a suspect with a warrant for homicide, according to the department.
It was not immediately know what led up to the shooting.