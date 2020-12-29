SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Orange County reported Tuesday that another 75 COVID-19 patients have been admitted to local hospitals.

Another 20 patients have been admitted to ICU units. The county is reporting 2,106 hospitalized coronavirus patients, with 473 in ICUs.

Also Tuesday, 2,452 more cases were reported, as well as one additional fatality. The death toll is now at 1,847 and there have been a total of 152,059 confirmed cases.

Three Orange County medical centers have requested mobile field units to help support space for more patients — both those with COVID-19 and those without.

On Tuesday, the mobile field unit in the front parking lot at UCI Health admitted its first patients. A total of 50 patients can be seen at one time.

“They’re doing what they can to help as many people as they can,” said Newport Beach resident Ashley West. “So, good for them for putting it up so quickly and being able to help as many people as they can. I think it’s really awesome.”

Another mobile field unit is set to open at Fountain Valley Regional. It will be able to handle 25 patients.

“I think it’s great,” said Chino resident Randall Powell. “The hospitals are running out of room. Where else can they go?”