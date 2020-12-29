REDONDO BEACH (CBSLA) — A man suffered serious upper body stab wounds during a carjacking, and a suspect was arrested after a brief chase, police reported.
The carjacking occurred around 9 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of North Pacific Coast Highway in Redondo Beach, said Redondo Beach police Lt. Shawn Freeman.
The victim was treated by paramedics at the scene before being transported to a hospital, where he underwent surgery and was admitted into the intensive care unit, Freeman said.
“The suspect was located driving the victim’s vehicle in the city of Rancho Palos Verdes,” the lieutenant said. “Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies engaged in a brief pursuit of the suspect, who collided with another vehicle and then crashed into telephone poles and a block wall in the area of Western Avenue and Avenida Aprenda …”
The man was arrested without further incident and taken to a hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries suffered in the crash, Freeman said. His was not immediately released.
The occupant of the car struck during the pursuit was not hurt, Freeman added.
