STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) – As ICU capacity is still listed at zero percent for Southern California, the stay-at-home order will remain in effect for an undisclosed amount of time, worrying local business owners who are already financially struggling.
“At this point, we just feel so defeated,” said Cindy Wu, who owns a Pasadena nail salon that has been closed since December 6.
Wu added she has had to drain her savings because of the series of stay-at-home orders.
“I have not slept ever since it started,” said Wu. “The nightmare started.”
California Health and Human Services Secretary, Dr. Mark Ghaly, said Tuesday the restrictions would be released when ICU capacity is at least 15 percent across the 11 counties that the Southern California region covers.
“ICU capacity is not improving in Southern California. Demand will continue to exceed capacity,” said Ghaly Tuesday. “We will continue to run these assessments on a daily basis.”
According to the L.A. County Public Health Department’s website, hundreds of businesses and houses of worship have been cited for not complying with the orders in recent months.
Cities like Pasadena have done compliance checks and even closed down some businesses to get a handle on the pandemic.
In Burbank, which has 24 violations at local gyms and restaurants, patio seating has been cleared away after outdoor dining was banned.
“The end result is that it’s hurting us,” said Kaitlyn Serafin, of Urban Press Winery. “Every day we’re trying to figure out new ways.”
An exact date of when the stay-at-home order will be lifted is still unclear.