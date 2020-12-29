MOUNT BALDY (CBSLA) – Southern California’s first major storm of the season stranded dozens of cars in the snow on Mount Baldy in the San Gabriel Mountains throughout the night Monday.
About 100 cars got stuck in the snow along Mt. Baldy Road near Mt. Baldy Village, the Los Angeles County Fire Department reported.
One family said they lost control of their car, skidded and hit several other vehicles. Another family reported being stuck for more than five hours.
Footage from the scene showed cars seemingly backed up for miles while stranded drivers skidded on the icy roadway.
California Highway Patrol was forced to shut down Mt. Baldy Road, at Shinn Road, near the bottom of the mountain, just north of San Antonio Heights.
There were no reported injuries. CHP and Caltrans crews cleared out the road and it has since reopened.
The storm brought significant snowfall to San Gabriel Mountains. Wrightwood reported 14 inches of new snow Monday.