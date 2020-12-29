CARSON (CBSLA) — A Carson couple got a knock at their door just after 6 p.m. on Dec. 21.

The homeowners thought it was a family member, but when they opened the door, they were met with gunfire.

“Thankfully none of them were hit from the gunfire that struck their home,” Det. Glenn Greathouse, of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Carson Station, said.

Doorbell video of the shooting shows a man dressed in all black opened fire first. Then the man who knocked on the door started firing. In a matter of three seconds, five shots had been fired at the home.

“Some hit the walls, the stucco walls,” Greathouse said. “Some went actually through the door and inside the residence.”

According to detectives, the couple moved into the home in the 1800 block of East Turmont Street about four months ago. And with no known enemies of the couple, detectives are investigating whether the shooting might be a case of mistaken identity.

“They’re distraught,” Greathouse said. “They’re still trying to cope with coming back and forth in between the house because of what happened and the emotional shock and everything that they have to deal with.

Investigators said no words were exchanged before the suspects opened fire.

The man who fired first was wearing all black. The second suspect was wearing a blue hoodie with a red left sleeve and a gray right sleeve, gray sweatpants and gray shoes. Police do not have a description of a potential getaway car.

“I consider them armed and dangerous especially going up to a home and just automatically shooting as soon as someone opens up the door,” Greathouse said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call LASD’s Carson Station at 310-830-1123.