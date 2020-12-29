LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Part of the revenues from California’s state tax on cultivation and sales of marijuana and cannabis products will go towards helping communities combat impaired driving, the California Highway Patrol said Tuesday.
About $27 million will go towards grants awarded by the C.H.P. to law enforcement agencies and toxicology laboratories in Southern California and throughout the state, officials said.
“These grants represent an opportunity for the CHP to work collaboratively with local traffic safety stakeholders to strategically address impaired driving issues while making California’s roadways a safer place to travel,” CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray said.
Applications will be accepted from January 7 through February 23 for programs starting July 1, 2021, officials said.
The CHP will hold a virtual workshop on January 6 for potential grant applicants. Information is available under 2021 Request for Application on the CHP’s website.
The California Office of Traffic Safety reported on its website that 42 percent of drivers killed in motor vehicle crashes in 2018 who were tested were positive for legal and illegal drugs.
