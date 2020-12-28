Comments
EAGLE ROCK (CBSLA) – One woman was found dead and a second was rescued after a fire engulfed a nearly 100-year-old home in Eagle Rock early Monday morning.
The blaze was reported at 3:50 a.m. in the 5100 block of North Vincent Avenue.
Los Angeles firefighters responded to find heavy flames coming from the back of a one-story home.
While battling the fire, crews rescued one elderly woman whose husband had escaped prior to their arrival.
However, they later found a woman in her 50s dead inside the home. She was not immediately identified.
It took about 20 minutes to knock down the flames.
The home had been built in 1924, the fire department said. The cause is under investigation.