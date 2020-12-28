WRIGHTWOOD (CBSLA) – Southern California’s mountain communities were expected to see over a foot of new snow during the storm which hit the region early Monday morning.

Drivers traveling through the Grapevine along the 5 Freeway north of Los Angeles were advised to prepare for snowfall along the Tejon Pass between Gorman and Lebec.

The area could see anywhere up to four inches of snow. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather warning for Tejon Pass which runs through midnight Monday.

“Travel could be very difficult, including the Interstate 5 Corridor where the snow level is expected to lower to 4,000 feet which would affect the top of the Tejon Grade with snow accumulations of one to two inches along with icy conditions,” the NWS said in a statement.

The Antelope Valley foothills could also see a dusting of snow Monday.

Elevations above 5,000 feet, which includes the San Bernardino Mountain community of Wrightwood, could see up to 14 inches of snow, while those above 6,500 feet, such as Big Bear, could see up to 20 inches.

The storm was welcome news to skiers and snowboarders. Mountain High Ski Resort, located just east of Wrightwood, had already reported eight inches of fresh snow over the past 24 hours as of Monday morning.