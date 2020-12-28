LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A man authorities say was responsible for the Christmas Day bombing in downtown Nashville reportedly gave two houses in Tennessee to a Los Angeles entertainment executive.

According to federal investigators, Anthony Quinn Warner, 63, was solely responsible for the bombing, which originated in an RV parked downtown and occurred at 6:40 a.m. Nashville time Friday morning.

The blast damaged an AT&T building and brought down cellphone service and police and hospital communications in several Southern states.

FBI officials said Sunday that they believe died in the bombing, and there was no indication that anyone else was involved in the crime.

A report late Saturday from the Daily Mail indicated a $249,000 home was transferred to 29-year-old Michelle Swing in January 2019 by Warner, followed by a second $160,000 home transferred to Swing last month.

Swing – currently an artist development director at AEG Presents – transferred the first house to another person, according to the Daily Mail.

The second home was raided by FBI agents Saturday as part of the investigation into the bombing.

In a quote from the Daily Mail attributed to Swing, she had no knowledge of the transfer.

“In the state of Tennessee you can deed property to someone else without their consent or their signature or anything,” Swing told the paper. “I didn’t even buy the house, he just deeded it over to me without my knowledge. So, this all very weird to me, that’s about all I can say.”

A former StubHub executive, Swing is reportedly a University of Tennessee graduate and previously had a Lenoir City, Tennessee, address.

A spokeswoman for the FBI’s Memphis office told City News Service the agency would not comment on an ongoing investigation.