HAWTHORNE (CBSLA) — A man found unresponsive in the street on Thursday has been admitted to the hospital, but officials are still trying to identify him.
The victim appeared to have gotten hit by a car, L.A. County Department of Health Services said, and he was found lying in the middle of the street at 118th Street and Hawthorne Boulevard with his skateboard nearby.
Officials circulated a photo of him on Monday to help identify him since he did not have any ID on his person when he was found.
The man is described as in his 20s, Latino, 5’4″ and 140 pounds with thin to regular build, black hair, brown eyes and a mustache.
He has tattoos of the words “love” and “justice” on his wrists and a dragon or serpent on his right arm.
He is being treated at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center for undisclosed injuries.
Anyone with information that can help identify the man was asked to call the hospital at 424-306-6310.
