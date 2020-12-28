CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Hawthorne, KCAL 9

HAWTHORNE (CBSLA) — A man found unresponsive in the street on Thursday has been admitted to the hospital, but officials are still trying to identify him.

The victim appeared to have gotten hit by a car, L.A. County Department of Health Services said, and he was found lying in the middle of the street at 118th Street and Hawthorne Boulevard with his skateboard nearby.

Officials circulated a photo of him on Monday to help identify him since he did not have any ID on his person when he was found.

Photo provided by Harbor-UCLA Medical Center

The man is described as in his 20s, Latino, 5’4″ and 140 pounds with thin to regular build, black hair, brown eyes and a mustache.

He has tattoos of the words “love” and “justice” on his wrists and a dragon or serpent on his right arm.

He is being treated at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center for undisclosed injuries.

Anyone with information that can help identify the man was asked to call the hospital at 424-306-6310.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply