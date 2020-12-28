LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside and Ventura counties both reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Monday, while San Bernardino County reported new cases.
Riverside County health officials reported 16,367 newly confirmed cases and 41 additional fatalities since Christmas Eve, bringing countywide totals to 174,477 cases and 1,870 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 110,736 had recovered.
There were a reported 1,367 coronavirus patients hospitalized Monday, 282 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 2,633 newly confirmed cases, bringing the countywide total to 184,954 cases. Of those who contracted the illness, 161,196 had recovered and 1,437 had died.
There were 1,655 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Sunday, 343 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
Ventura County health officials reported 3,178 newly confirmed cases and 11 additional fatalities since Christmas Eve, bringing countywide totals to 36,579 cases and 244 deaths. Of those who had contracted the illness, 33,051 had recovered and 3,284 were under active quarantine.
There were 372 coronavirus patients hospitalized Monday, 69 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
As of Monday evening, 1,600,884 Riverside County residents, 1,627,179 San Bernardino County residents and 671,160 Ventura County residents had been tested for COVID-19.