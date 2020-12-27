Comments
LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Seven miles of beaches remained closed Sunday morning as a result of a sewage spill across the Southland.
The closure affects all of the beaches within the city of Long Beach after 50,000 gallons of sewage spilled into the Los Cerritos Channel. It remains unclear when the beaches will reopen.
Health officials say the spillage was caused by a pump station failure due to a loss of power.
The city is monitoring water quality along the coast with weekly water samples being collected and tested.