Comments
SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Orange County health officials on Sunday reported 3,200 new coronavirus cases and one additional death.
To date, the countywide totals are now 147,463 coronavirus cases and 1,846 fatalities since the pandemic began.
The county continues to set records for COVID-19 hospitalizations, with an increase from 1,957 patients on Saturday to 1,990 on Sunday. Of those patients, 443 were in intensive care.
The resources listed below can provide information about the pandemic and best practices for staying safe:
- Orange County residents with general questions can call the COVID-19 HOTLINE at 714-834-2000
- Orange County residents with medical questions can call the Health Referral Line at 800-564-8448
- Orange County Health Care Agency: https://occovid19.ochealthinfo.com/coronavirus-in-oc
- California Department of Public Health: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/ncov2019.aspx
- U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC): https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019- ncov/index.html Spanish https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index-sp.html
- World Health Organization (WHO): https://www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus