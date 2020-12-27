LAKEWOOD (CBSLA) — A man was shot and killed inside his vehicle on Sunday afternoon in Lakewood, police said.
The shooting happened around 4 p.m. in the 20600 block of Seine Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Sherif’s Department.
Deputies responded to a report of shots fired to find the man shot in the upper chest inside his vehicle. He died at the scene.
No motive or suspect information was known.
Police were searching for an unspecified four-door vehicle seen leaving the area.
Anyone with information on the deadly shooting was asked to call the LASD’s homicide unit at 323-890-5500. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 800-222-8477 (TIPS).
