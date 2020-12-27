Comments
NORTH HILLS (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday continued to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a 20-year-old man in the North Hills area.
Around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, authorities responded to a radio call of a suspicious death at the Hometown Inn in the 9400 block of Sepulveda Boulevard.
Upon arrival, they were directed to the victim’s room. He was located between two beds and was unconscious and not breathing. The man was suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man’s name has been withheld pending notification of loved ones. Anyone with more information was urged to call Detective Steve Castro at (818) 374-1925.
