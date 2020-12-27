Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles health officials on Sunday reported 44 new deaths and 13,580 additional cases of coronavirus.
To date, the countywide totals are now 719,833 coronavirus cases and 9,482 fatalities out of the more than 4.6 million individuals tested since the pandemic began.
The county’s Public Health department said deaths are under-reported due to holiday and weekend reporting delays.
Currently, 6,815 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, and among them, 20% are in intensive care.
The resources listed below can provide information about the pandemic and best practices for staying safe:
- L.A. County residents can call 2-1-1
- Los Angeles County Department of Public Health: http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/
- California Department of Public Health: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/ncov2019.aspx
- U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC): https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019- ncov/index.html Spanish https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index-sp.html
- World Health Organization (WHO): https://www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus