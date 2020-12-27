Comments
SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday were investigating a fatal collision in Victorville involving a motorized scooter and vehicle.
The accident unfolded just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of Indian Wells Drive and Hook Boulevard.
It was there that deputies responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash.
When they arrived, they located the car and scooter. The driver of the scooter was pronounced dead at the scene.
An investigation is underway. Anyone with information was asked to contact Deputy J. Mata or Deputy T. Wetzel at the Victorville Police Station.