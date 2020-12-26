Comments
SANTA BARBARA (CBSLA) – A winter storm watch could bring snow and gusty winds in the next few days.
It will be in effect late Sunday night through Monday evening for the Santa Barbara County Mountains, the National Weather Service said.
Heavy snow will be possible. About six to 10 inches of snow is expected above 5,000 feet in elevation. Gusty southwest winds will reach up to 25 miles per hour with gusts up to 40 miles per hour.
There will also be difficult travel conditions. The N.W.S. warns that travel could be dangerous as there will be significant reductions in visibility due to fog and blowing snow.