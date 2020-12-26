LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — All beaches in the city of Long Beach were closed on Saturday following a massive sewage spill.
Fifty-thousand gallons of sewage spilled into the Los Cerritos Channel, prompting the city’s health official officer, Dr. Anissa Davis, to give the order to temporarily shut beaches down.
The spill was caused by a pump station failure due to a loss of power, according to Long Beach Environmental Health Bureau Manager Judeth Luong.
The city’s water quality health team was monitoring water quality along the coast, officials said.
It is not yet clear how long the beaches will remain closed.
For the latest on Long Beach’s recreational beach water quality, visit www.longbeach.gov/beachwaterquality.
