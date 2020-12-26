Comments
SANTA PAULA (CBSLA) – The County of Ventura is offering free drive-up and walk-up COVID-19 testing to residents and people who work in the area.
There are four locations to receive a free test Saturday or Sunday:
Santa Paula E Main/N Ojai during the hours of 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Camarillo, 515 Eubanks St, during the hours of 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., register here.
Oxnard College 4000 Rose Ave, during the hours of 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. register here.
Ventura County Fairgrounds, enter on Shoreline Dr. during the hours of 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
No appointment is necessary for drive-up and walk-up locations. Testing is limited to those that live or work in Ventura County. Proof of residency is required.
Testing by appointment for symptomatic individuals is available at county clinics in Simi Valley, Fillmore, Thousand Oaks, Oxnard, and Ventura. To make an appointment, call 805-652-7660.
There is testing by appointment at two state testing site locations. The first is Newbury Park at the Thousand Oaks Library. The other site is at the Oxnard Performing Arts Center. Call 1-888-634-1123 or book an appointment here.