GARDENA (CBSLA) – A car crash on the freeway in the early morning hours after Christmas left one person dead and four injured, the California Highway Patrol said.
The crash was reported at 2:11 a.m. on the transition from the southbound Harbor Freeway to 190th Street and the San Diego (405) Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Officers with the CHP said the four people injured were transported to Harbor U.C.L.A. Trauma Center in critical condition.
Firefighters and paramedics rushed four critically injured people to area hospitals, said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
The fatality, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was a man approximately 45 years old, Humphrey said.
Los Angeles Unified School District police told the CHP the vehicle caught fire.
The transition remained shut down while Caltrans repaired the guardrail.
It is not known at this time what lead up to the crash.