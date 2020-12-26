SYCAMORE FLATS (CBSLA) – Firefighters are responding to a vegetation fire at Glen Helen Parkway near the I-15 freeway in San Bernadino County.
The Pitman Fire broke out in Sycamore Flats Saturday around 1 p.m. Firefighters with the San Bernadino National Forest said by 2:10 p.m. the fire had grown to 45 acres with 0 percent containment.
Resources currently assigned to the #PitmanFire include (approximate numbers):
⁃15 engines
⁃9 aircraft (1 air attack, 4 helicopters, 4 air tankers)
⁃3 water tenders
⁃2 hand crews pic.twitter.com/67ZXU0uwQi
— San Bernardino National Forest (@SanBernardinoNF) December 26, 2020
The fire has a moderate rate of speed, according to firefighters. Crews on the ground and in the air are working to put out the fire.
By 2:30 p.m. firefighters had 15 engines, 9 aircraft, 3 water tenders and 2 hand crews on scene. CAL FIRE San Bernadino and San Bernadino County firefighters were also helping to fight the fire.
There are no reports of injuries or structures threatened, firefighters said.
Firefighters were working to keep the fire south of Lower Lytle Creek Divide Road.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.