WHITTIER (CBSLA) – A 28-year-old woman who was killed in a multi-car crash on the 605 Freeway was identified by the coroner’s office Saturday. The crash sent four others to trauma centers in the area.
The woman was identified as Carolina Guerrero of Fontana, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office.
The crash was reported at 2:35 a.m. Friday on the northbound freeway at Washington Boulevard, California Highway Patrol Officer Dion Conley said.
Guerrero was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:06 a.m., the CHP said.
