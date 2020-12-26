CARSON (CBSLA) — A photographer at a street racing event was struck and killed on Friday after a car lost control and crashed into the crowd of onlookers.

The illegal street race and crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Friday, on Christmas Day, near East 230th and Banning Streets, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Several other people were hurt in the crash, but the extent of their injuries was not clear.

The victim in the crash who died at the scene was identified as photographer and videographer Daniel Patten, also known as Dano Live.

Patten was there taking pictures of the event, which is held every year on Christmas day.

His girlfriend and other close friends held a vigil for Patten Saturday night, where they talked about his love of cars and his big heart.

Patten’s girlfriend says she hopes the people involved in the crash are caught and people stop illegal street racing…

No arrests have been made so far in connection with the fatal crash, and no one tried to render aid in the crash.

“Nobody tried to render any aid,” a friend of Patten said. “I don’t know if it was even possible because of how devastating his injuries were, but just the fact no one took the time to call 911 is really sad.”

The drivers who were racing and crashed into the crowd fled the scene, leaving the LASD with no suspect information.

The LASD’s Carson Station says this is an active investigation and are asking anyone with information about the suspects to call the station immediately at 310-830-1123.

