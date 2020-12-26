Comments
NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – Firefighters and paramedics are at the scene of a traffic collision, where a car has crashed into a possibly vacant apartment building.
It happened around 1:20 p.m. in the 11200 block of West Huston Avenue in North Hollywood.
The building has sustained some structural compromise.
Paramedics will likely transport the lone driver of the vehicle to the hospital with unknown injuries, said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
