CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By Danielle Radin
Filed Under:Car Crash, Del Taco, Power Pole

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – A traffic collision lead to a downed power pole and closed an intersection in Santa Ana.

It happened around 7:50 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Fairview Street and Warner Avenue, officers said.

The Santa Ana Police Department issued a SigAlert for the area while crews cleaned up the damage. Officers advised people to avoid the area until further notice.

The power pole was tipped over near a Del Taco parking lot.

The cause of the crash has not been released. Officers have not released information on any possible injuries.

Comments

Leave a Reply