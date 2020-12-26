SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – A traffic collision lead to a downed power pole and closed an intersection in Santa Ana.
It happened around 7:50 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Fairview Street and Warner Avenue, officers said.
The Santa Ana Police Department issued a SigAlert for the area while crews cleaned up the damage. Officers advised people to avoid the area until further notice.
The power pole was tipped over near a Del Taco parking lot.
The cause of the crash has not been released. Officers have not released information on any possible injuries.
#SIGALERT #TrafficAdvisory #SantaAnaPD responded to an injury traffic collision investigation at the intersection of Fairview Street & Warner Avenue. Intersection will be closed until further notice – please avoid this area #publicadvisory pic.twitter.com/hBQcD8mX2o
— SantaAnaPD (@SantaAnaPD) December 26, 2020