BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) – A famous gourmet Italian eatery reportedly plans to hold a New Year’s Eve dining party that city officials are hoping to halt as coronavirus cases surge in Los Angeles County.

La Scala, on 434 N. Canon Dr., is reported to have placed invitations in carry-out bags to gauge customer interest in a “speakeasy”-style party. The word got out on social media, letting city officials in on the potential gathering. The in-person dining event would violate county health orders.

“The City has made direct contact with representatives of La Scala (on December 24) to confirm the conditions of the County’s Health Order,” Beverly Hills Public Information Officer Keith Sterling said. “We understand this is an incredibly difficult time for all of our businesses, however, the County Order does currently prohibit indoor and outdoor dining, including in the City of Beverly Hills.”

A copy of the invitation posted on Twitter, written in cursive script, says: “Welcome back to the 20’s Prohibition. … We are currently taking reservations for New Year’s Eve dinner. Inside.

“If this is something you’d be interested in, please let us know as soon as possible. If [there is] enough interest we’ll contact you back to secure a reservation. Please keep this discreet, but tell all your friends.”

The city’s police department also said it was aware of the plans.

“Thank you for tagging the BHPD. Beverly Hills Code Enforcement is aware and will be handling this matter,” the department tweeted on Friday.

Attempts to reach La Scala for comment on Saturday were unsuccessful.

