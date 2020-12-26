LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Silver Alert was issued on Saturday night by the California Highway Patrol on behalf of the Los Angeles Police Department for a 46-year-old man with an undisclosed medical condition that may disorient him.
Police said Andre Jackson was last seen about noon on Friday near South Grand Avenue and Pico Boulevard, according to Los Angeles police.
Jackson is described as a Black man, 4’11” tall and 180 pounds, bald with brown eyes, the LAPD said.
He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, blue shoes and a gold chain around his neck, the LAPD reported.
Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Jackson was asked to call 800-222-8477 or 911.
