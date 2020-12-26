LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County health officials reported 30,000 new coronavirus cases and 142 additional related deaths over the past two days.
There were no coronavirus updates on Friday, due to the Christmas holiday and a technical issue delaying reporting, but the county’s Public Health department shared the breakdown of numbers at 15,538 cases and 131 deaths for Friday, and 13,185 cases and 5 deaths for Saturday.
To date, the countywide totals are now 706,448 COVID-19 cases and 9,438 fatalities since the pandemic began.
There were 6,770 people on Saturday hospitalized with COVID-19 in L.A. County, and among them, 20% were in the ICU.
The resources listed below can provide information about the pandemic and best practices for staying safe:
- L.A. County residents can call 2-1-1
- Los Angeles County Department of Public Health: http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/
- California Department of Public Health: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/ncov2019.aspx
- U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC): https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019- ncov/index.html Spanish https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index-sp.html
- World Health Organization (WHO): https://www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus
