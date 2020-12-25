IRWINDALE (CBSLA) — The Irwindale Speedway was decorated with a holiday lights display on Friday, dubbed Santa’s Speedway, just in time for families to drive through in their cars and enjoy the scene on Christmas night.

The two-mile route, with a 110-foot Christmas tree central to the display, was a safe in-town getaway for Angelenos still hoping to partake in traditions during the stay at home orders.

“It was such a blessing to be able to do something other than sit at home without our extended family,” said attendee Brianne Rigoli.

Following coronavirus restrictions, all attendees must stay in their cars to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Tim Huddleston, the president of the speedway, has worked there since it opened more than 20 years ago.

Since crowds can’t sit in the grandstands as they could in previous years, Huddleston and his team came up with the idea a few months back to host the light display that wraps around the racetrack. The course starts on the drag strip with a 600-foot tunnel.

“We built the thing on site here in six days with thirty people around the clock. It was pretty awesome,” Huddleston said.

Families were appreciative of the hard work that went into building the display.

“It’s actually kind of nice to be able to do something fun for our family for Christmas other than being home alone,” said attendee Nancy Velasquez.

Santa’s Speedway will remain open through January 10th.

Visit santasspeedway.com for ticket information.