SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) – Deputies early Christmas morning responded to a crash and possible shooting to discover a grenade launcher in the backseat of a car in the San Bernardino County city of Grand Terrace.
At around 12:30 a.m. Friday, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the intersection of Glendora Drive and Barton Road to find an abandoned Honda whose rear window had been shattered by a bullet.
The bullet itself was sitting on the front dash, and there was blood on the center console.
There was also an anti-tank rocket propelled grenade launcher in the backseat, the sheriff’s department reports.
Investigators later learned that the car is registered to 28-year-old Jesus Rodriquez of Colton. He remains missing.
At the time of the crash Rodriquez was on parole for assault with an automatic weapon, the sheriff’s department reports.
It’s unclear if the driver was shot and wounded, or how many people may have been in the car at the time of the crash.
Anyone with information on the incident should call investigators at 909-387-3545.
