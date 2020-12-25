CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Covina, KCAL 9

COVINA (CBSLA) – A person was found dead in a house fire in Covina Christmas morning.

The fire was reported at 1:25 a.m. in the 1100 block of West McGill Street, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Crews arrived on scene to find flames burning both a home and an RV trailer. As crews were putting out the fire, they found a person dead inside the home.

The victim was not immediately identified.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The extent of the damage to the home was not confirmed.

