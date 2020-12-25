Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Midnight Mission in downtown Los Angeles’ Skid Row was serving hundreds of Christmas Day meals to those in need Friday.
While it would not be putting on its traditional in-person Christmas Day event because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Mission would be serving three take-out meals Friday. It would also be handing out 500 hygiene backpacks.
The Midnight Mission also served takeout meals on Thanksgiving as well.
Those looking to donate to the Midnight Mission can click here.
The homeless crisis in Los Angeles and California as a whole has been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic. A report earlier this month found that California has the third-largest homeless population in the nation.