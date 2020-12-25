Comments
THERMAL (CBSLA) — A magnitude 3.6 earthquake was reported Friday afternoon near Thermal, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The temblor struck at about 12:26 p.m., centered just northeast of Thermal at a depth of 3 miles.
Residents in Palm Springs, Rancho Mirage, La Quinta, Thermal and Indio reported feeling it, according to the USGS website.
There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
