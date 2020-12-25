WOODLAND HILLS (CBSLA) — Several families who lost their homes to an alleged arsonist earlier this week were granted a moment of Christmas joy Friday.
The firefighters who fought the Tuesday blaze that destroyed two units of a Canoga Park apartment complex worked with the Spark of Love toy drive effort to ensure the families were able to enjoy some semblance of Christmas.
“These kids need, you know, it’s Christmas and you want to have kids have toys,” Battalion Chief Andrew Wardin, of the Los Angeles Fire Department, said. “So this gives us an opportunity to give back to them.”
The children were able to pick out whatever toys they wanted at the Courtyard by Marriott hotel in Woodland Hills.
“We’ve been very fortunate and blessed,” Christa Smith, one of the victims of the fire, said. “Our community has really rallied around us, and our friends and family, so, despite losing everything, we are very fortunate and blessed.”
Michael Johnson was charged with arson in connection with the fire. There were no injuries reported.