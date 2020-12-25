Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – An early-morning fire on Christmas Day in Winnetka left at least eight cats dead and several more missing.
The blaze was reported at 4 a.m. at a one-story home in the 20400 block of West Rodax Street.
Los Angeles Fire Department crews responded to find flames coming from the front door of the home. They were able to extinguish the blaze in 17 minutes.
However, eight pet cats were found dead inside from heat and smoke and another five were missing, the fire department said. Two more cats were rescued.
No people were hurt.
The fire is believed to have started in the kitchen, LAFD reports. The cause and circumstances are under investigation.