EAGLE ROCK (CBSLA) — QueensCare Health Center is hoping that someone will be able to help them locate a portable generator unit that was stolen from their Eagle Rock storage facility.
The generator, valued at $50,000, was stolen Tuesday night. According to the nonprofit, it was being used for the health center’s Mobile Dental Unit, currently assigned to White Memorial Medical Center to treat non-COVID patients.
“We’re saddened to see that one of our vital power generators was stolen and taken out of service from its current mission,” said Donna Anderson, QueensCare’s Mobile Programs manager. “We’re asking the public to provide any information they may have to the Los Angeles Police Department, who are currently investigating this theft.”
QueensCare’s Mobile Programs traditionally provide free dental and vision services to more than 30 Los Angeles Unified School District campuses. Last year alone, the program conducted nearly 10,000 dental procedures and provided glasses to 1,500 children free of charge.
Anyone with information on the theft was asked to call 877-527-3247.
