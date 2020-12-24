RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — A man was shot and killed on the 215 freeway Thursday afternoon in Riverside.
Authorities responded to the incident around 1:14 p.m. in the vicinity of Interstate 215 southbound at the Alessandro Ave. offramp, according to California Highway Patrol.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found a Hispanic, adult male with a gunshot wound inside of a white Chevrolet utility truck. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
The identity of the victim is being withheld pending positive identification by the Riverside County Coroner’s office and notification of next of kin, authorities said.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is requested to contact Officer Maday at the California Highway Patrol’s Inland Division Office at (909) 806-2400.