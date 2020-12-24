Comments
GRIFFITH PARK (CBSLA) — A man was allegedly kidnapped in South Los Angeles Thursday night and then stabbed by his assailants in Griffith Park.
The man was taken off the street by four men in a car in South L.A., brought to a picnic area in Griffith Park, and stabbed, police said.
They were able to run to the Ranger Station on their own and called for help. The man has since been transported to the hospital and is in stable condition, police said.
Investigators are still looking for evidence, and the suspects are still on the loose.
This is a breaking news situation. Check back for updates.