LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Thursday reported 13,678 newly confirmed coronavirus cases and 148 deaths, bringing countywide totals to 677,299 cases and 9,299 deaths.

Thursday was the second consecutive day the county surpassed the highest number of new COVID-19 deaths.

Of the 148 new deaths reported, 51 people were over the age of 80 years old, 45 people were between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, 28 people were between the ages of 50 and 64 years old, 11 people were between the ages of 30 and 49 years old and one person was between the ages 18 and 29 years old. Ninety-six had underlying health conditions.

“A person now dies every 10 minutes in L.A. County from COVID-19 — and since many of these deaths are preventable, our collective focus should be on doing right to save lives,” Dr. Barbara Ferrer, county public health director, said. “I hope we can each find the strength and courage to take responsibility for each other’s well-being. Follow the public health directives. These are the only tools that will work right now.”

RELATED: Churches Across LA County Set To Hold Indoor Christmas Services

Health officials also reported there were 6,499 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 20% of whom were being treated in intensive care units. In the past week, the number of patients hospitalized has increased by more than 1,600.

There were also two additional cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, or MIS-C, reported Thursday, bringing the total cases of MIS-C in L.A. County to 51 children including one child who died.

The department also announced that it was providing more than $10 million worth of personal protective equipment to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living homes, adult residential care sites, substance use disorder centers, housing assistance programs and violence intervention agencies.

With testing results available for more than 4.5 million people, the overall positivity rate has increased to 14%.