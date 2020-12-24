CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Anaheim, Fatal Shooting, Suspect In Custody

ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — A San Bernardino County man was in custody Thursday in connection with the shooting death of a Costa Mesa man in Anaheim.

Gilbert Fred Falgo, 23, of Hesperia, was arrested at about 1 p.m. Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of murder, according to the Anaheim Police Department. (Anaheim PD)

Police said the shooting happened at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of East Via Burton Street. The victim, 23-year-old Matthew David Rawson, was found by officers suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He later died from his injuries at a local hospital.

Gilbert Fred Falgo, 23, of Hesperia, was arrested at about 1 p.m. Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of murder, according to the Anaheim Police Department. Officers recovered a handgun during the arrest, the department said.

The department has not yet released a motive for the shooting or relationship between Falgo and Rawson.

Falgo was being held in lieu of $1 million bail.

Comments (2)
  1. PaigeFarrell says:
    December 24, 2020 at 12:51 pm

    I looked at the paycheck of $4103 , I be certain that my friend woz like actually taking home money in their spare time at their laptop. . there friend had bean doing this 4 weeks less than and bought a great Bugatti Veyron……

    Reply
  2. Paige Farrell says:
    December 24, 2020 at 12:51 pm

    I looked at the paycheck of $4103 , I be certain that my friend woz like actually taking home money in their spare time at their laptop. . there friend had bean doing this 4 weeks less than and bought a great Bugatti Veyron……Visit Here

    Reply

Leave a Reply