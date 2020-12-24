ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — A San Bernardino County man was in custody Thursday in connection with the shooting death of a Costa Mesa man in Anaheim.
Police said the shooting happened at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of East Via Burton Street. The victim, 23-year-old Matthew David Rawson, was found by officers suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He later died from his injuries at a local hospital.
Gilbert Fred Falgo, 23, of Hesperia, was arrested at about 1 p.m. Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of murder, according to the Anaheim Police Department. Officers recovered a handgun during the arrest, the department said.
The department has not yet released a motive for the shooting or relationship between Falgo and Rawson.
Falgo was being held in lieu of $1 million bail.
