EAST LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A popular Christmas tradition for many families in Los Angeles continued in earnest Thursday morning despite the pandemic.
People were lined up outside Tamales Liliana’s in the 4600 block of East Cesar Chavez Avenue in East L.A. beginning at 2 a.m. to purchase their delicious tamales.
With smaller gatherings, people are not buying as many tamales as they have done in years past.
Tamales Liliana’s has been selling its tamales for 30 years and normally does big business this time of year.
“They’re not buying as much as they used to,” manager Manny Bernal told CBSLA last week. “So for instance, say a family would usually buy four to five dozen, now they’re looking at anywhere between one dozen to a dozen and a half.”
Under the regional stay-at-home order currently in effect for Southern California through at least Dec. 28, all public and private gatherings with other households are prohibited, except for religious services and protests.