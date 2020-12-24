Comments
EAST LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a person was shot and killed in East Los Angeles on Thursday night.
The shooting occurred in Boyle Heights, just south of the 5 freeway around 8 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
There may have been another victim, but the sheriff’s department could not confirm the details.
The suspect fled the scene, and investigators do not yet have a description of the suspect.
This is a breaking news situation. Check back for updates.