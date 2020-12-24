LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Dad and daughter duo JaMyung and Jaelin Taylor are helping kids understand the COVID-19 pandemic — through children’s books.
The project started as a way for them to reconnect.
JaMyung served the past 12 years in prison and was released earlier this month. He said the two didn’t have much to talk about during phone calls.
So, he proposed the idea that they write a children’s book through their dog’s eyes.
“I think she initially started to do something that she thought would support me,” JaMyung said. “But really, I was trying to do something that would help us reconnect and in that way we supported each other.”
Their conversations led to three books.
“We’ve released all three pandemic books: ‘Pixie Finds Her Mask,’ ‘Pixie Learns To Wash Her Paws,’ and ‘Pixie Practices Social Distancing,'” Jaelin said.
The books have helped create a special bond between father and daughter through pages and life.
“It feels like the ultimate Christmas present,” Jaelin said. “It doesn’t get any better than this.”