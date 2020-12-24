LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties all reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Thursday.
Riverside County health officials reported 1,276 newly confirmed cases and 24 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 158,110 cases and 1,829 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 74,802 had recovered.
There were a reported 1,327 coronavirus patients hospitalized Thursday, 255 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
According to the California Department of Public Health, Riverside County had an adjusted daily average case rate of 73.9 per 100,000 residents and a seven-day positivity rate of 21.3% as of Thursday.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 3,206 newly confirmed cases and 13 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 174,091 cases and 1,420 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 145,276 had recovered.
There were 1,642 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Wednesday, 331 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
According to the California Department of Public Health, San Bernardino County had an adjusted daily average case rate of 74.7 per 100,000 residents and a seven-day positivity rate of 22.5% as of Thursday.
Ventura County health officials reported 506 newly confirmed cases and nine additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 33,401 cases and 233 deaths. Of those who had contracted the illness, 30,099 had recovered and 3,069 were under active quarantine.
There were 350 coronavirus patients hospitalized Thursday, 68 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
According to the California Department of Public Health, Ventura County had an adjusted daily average case rate of 40.9 per 100,000 residents and a seven-day positivity rate of 12.6% as of Thursday.
As of Thursday evening, 1,534,408 Riverside County residents, 1,550,730 San Bernardino County residents and 647,649 Ventura County residents had been tested for COVID-19.