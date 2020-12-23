LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Moreno Valley man accused in a nationwide drug trafficking ring was denied pretrial release on Wednesday.
41-year-old Noel “Big Show” Granados allegedly handled the day-to-day operations of the drug trafficking ring that was based in the Inland Empire and utilized the U.S. Postal Service to ship millions of dollars worth of cocaine and other drugs to buyers across the country.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, authorities in the three-year investigation seized about 170 pounds of cocaine, nearly 20 pounds of heroin, 150 pounds of methamphetamine, 989 fentanyl pills, 19 firearms, and over $1.8 million in suspected drug proceeds.
There were 24 defendants, including Granadas, charged in the 17-count federal indictment for conspiracy to distribute controlled
substances.
Granados’ attorneys requested a pretrial release due to coronavirus concerns, while prosecutors pointed out that judges viewed Granadas as a public danger and flight risk.
A trial date for Granados has not yet been disclosed, but it will take place sometime next year.
The lead defendant in this case was identified by the U.S. Attorney’s Office as 41-year-old Ricardo Alejandro Bazan, a.k.a. “Ricky,” “Chuco” and “Chu,” 41, of Riverside, who is accused of directing the ring.
If convicted on all counts, the suspects face a maximum sentence of life in federal prison and mandatory minimum sentences of at least 10 years in federal prison.
