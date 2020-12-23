Comments
KOREATOWN (CBSLA) — Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were investigating Wednesday evening after an infant was found dead in the middle of a Koreatown street.
According to department, officers responded at about 5:06 p.m. to the intersection of 7th Street and New Hampshire Boulevard for reports of a dead child.
When they arrived on the scene, they found the child in the middle of the road and pronounced the infant dead at the scene.
Police said the child was about 6-months-old, but no other information about the identity of the child or the circumstances of the death were immediately released.
Streets in the immediate area were blocked off as the investigation continued.