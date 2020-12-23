Comments
KOREATOWN (CBSLA) — Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were investigating Wednesday evening after a fetus was found in the middle of a Koreatown street.
According to department, officers responded at about 5:06 p.m. to the intersection of 7th Street and New Hampshire Avenue for reports of a baby in the street.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found the fetus in the middle of the road. Police initially described the fetus as a 6-month-old infant.
No further information was released.
Streets in the immediate area were blocked off as the investigation continued.