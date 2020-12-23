CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Koreatown, Los Angeles

KOREATOWN (CBSLA) — Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were investigating Wednesday evening after a fetus was found in the middle of a Koreatown street.

Police said an infant was found dead in the middle of a Koreatown street Wednesday evening. (CBSLA)

According to department, officers responded at about 5:06 p.m. to the intersection of 7th Street and New Hampshire Avenue for reports of a baby in the street.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the fetus in the middle of the road. Police initially described the fetus as a 6-month-old infant.

No further information was released.

Streets in the immediate area were blocked off as the investigation continued.

